10-2 Penn State has as much talent as anyone in the Big Ten not named Ohio State. What it does not have, however, is a schedule that allows a team with some big questions to answer any room to ease into things. I think there's a loss somewhere in the combination of Wisconsin, Auburn, Indiana, and Iowa to open the year. But I think there's just one there. It's tough to see this team sticking with a loaded Buckeye squad in Columbus later on in the season. - Matt de Bear.