The first full week of college football didn’t stop the number of upsets taking place across the country as many stadiums were full for the first time in over a year. There were some upsets that did not make this list such as UConn losing to Holy Cross, an FCS opponent from the Patriot League. The Huskies did lose at home and by 10 points but UConn did not play one game during the 2020 season and being an independent in football, is considered by many as the worst FBS team in 2021.