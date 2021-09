TJ Andrews joined Pathfinder Development June 2021 as the General Manager of Staybridge Suites Houston - Humble Beltway 8 and as a Multi-Family expert to help Business Development break into that sector of hospitality. With over 12 years of hospitality and multi-family experience, TJ will oversee hotel operations at Staybridge Suites Humble and will strategize how the team will take their many years of hotel experience and translate into the multi-family sector.