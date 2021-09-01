Cancel
Microsoft release Windows 10 Cumulative Update Preview KB5005101 with Bluetooth Headphone fix

By Surur
mspoweruser.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has released Windows 10 Cumulative Update Preview KB5005101 for Windows 10 version Windows 10, version 2004, Windows 10, version 20H2, and Windows 10, version 21H1. The Optional Update allows admins to test the patch before its mandatory roll-out on Patch Tuesday next week. It contains a large number of fixes, including for a Bluetooth Headphone bug and monitor improvements.

