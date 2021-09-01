Cancel
How NIL is working for Syracuse student-athletes (LINKS)

By Andrew Pregler
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the coming months, you’re probably going to see the company INFLCR a lot in regards to the Syracuse Orange Athletic Department. Prior to July 1, 2021, INFLCR was being used by the SUAD to help teams and student-athletes manage their social media profiles. When student-athletes were able to make money off their name, image, and likeness (NIL), INFLCR pivoted and became a one-stop shop for ADs looking to help manage athlete’s rights in one space.

