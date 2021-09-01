Cancel
Lyon County, NV

Lyon County Ready to Assist with Caldor Fire Evacuees

lyon-county.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLyon County has not received any evacuees or animals at this point. The facilities and Dayton and Yerington are ready to receive RV's and large animals. Lyon County has received a lot of support from around the County and is greatly appreciative of the offers of food, supplies, and housing for animals. Lyon County is keeping a list of all that have called in the event that those offered services are needed. Currently, evacuees and animals are being sheltered in Douglas County, Carson City, and Reno.

