Why national eyes are on Utah Gov. Cox for COVID-19 bargaining, votes against Biden, Trump

Republican Senator Ron Johnson, one of Donald Trump's most loyal allies in Congress, was caught on video blaming the former president for his election defeat in 2020. Mr Johnson made the comments to a liberal activist pretending to be a conservative while she questioned him during an event in Milwaukee. The woman pretended to buy into Mr Trump's election conspiracy theories, and suggested that voter fraud was the reason the former president lost in Wisconsin. Mr Johnson tells the woman that he disagreed, noting that there was "nothing obviously skewed about the results”.“If all the Republicans voted for Trump...