Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Why national eyes are on Utah Gov. Cox for COVID-19 bargaining, votes against Biden, Trump

By Katie McKellar
Posted by 
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is getting more national attention for his nuanced political takes and how he’s been wrestling with the COVID-19 pandemic. In a lead story posted on Wednesday, Politico described the governor’s tempered “tone” on topics ranging from COVID-19 vaccinations to social issues as what “sets Cox apart from many of his Republican peers navigating their post-Donald Trump politics.”

www.deseret.com

Comments / 1

Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Utah's oldest news source.

 https://www.deseret.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Health
Utah State
Utah Elections
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Legislature#Utahns#The Republican Party#Republicans#Twitter#Gop#Democrat#The Council Of Governors#Department Of Education#The Utah Legislature#The Deseret News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The middle turns on Biden

The story of Joe Biden’s election as president was largely one of the perception of quiet competence triumphing over four years of chaotic administration. Biden, an also-ran in his previous presidential campaigns, ran a relatively nondescript, standard-issue campaign, and voters — particularly in the middle — preferred that. Exit polls showed he beat then-President Donald Trump 54 percent to 41 percent among independents.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Dems blamed Trump for COVID deaths but now won’t blame Biden

One of the most morally revolting talking points taken up by Democrats in their effort to deflect attention from President Joe Biden’s deadly incompetence in Afghanistan is to minimize the deaths of 13 troops in Kabul, Afghanistan, by pointing out that more people are dying from COVID-19 every day. First...
Presidential Electionfloridapolitics.com

Joe Biden dominates Ron DeSantis in poll of possible 2024 matchups

Former President Donald Trump performs far better. A nationwide poll conducted this week suggests Gov. Ron DeSantis would have an uphill climb if challenging President Joe Biden in 2024. The Emerson College survey of 1,200 registered voters showed that 48% of those called would back Biden’s reelection while just 36%...
POTUSMSNBC

Why Jaime Herrera Beutler is Trump's newest GOP target

If we grade on a generous curve, it's probably fair to say there's a group of relative House Republican moderates who voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, impeach Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrectionist riot, and create a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack on the Capitol.
ImmigrationCNBC

Retiring GOP Sen. Toomey says Trump should not lead ticket in 2024

Sen. Pat Toomey has urged his party not to nominate former President Donald Trump as its presidential nominee in 2024. The Pennsylvania Republican voted to convict Trump in the impeachment trial over his role in stoking the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. "I think after what happened post-2020 election,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Senator Ron Johnson recorded saying Donald Trump lost Wisconsin ‘because 51,000 Republicans didn’t vote for him’

Republican Senator Ron Johnson, one of Donald Trump's most loyal allies in Congress, was caught on video blaming the former president for his election defeat in 2020. Mr Johnson made the comments to a liberal activist pretending to be a conservative while she questioned him during an event in Milwaukee. The woman pretended to buy into Mr Trump's election conspiracy theories, and suggested that voter fraud was the reason the former president lost in Wisconsin. Mr Johnson tells the woman that he disagreed, noting that there was "nothing obviously skewed about the results”.“If all the Republicans voted for Trump...
Presidential Electionfloridapolitics.com

Report: Ron DeSantis’ national ambitions make waves in Donald Trump’s GOP

Is there a rift between the former President and Florida's Governor?. A new report from Vanity Fair aggregates even more evidence Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to be President. “2016 on steroids” depicts a DeSantis who is angling very directly for 2024, in such a way that former President Donald Trump is purportedly riled, yet ready to pick him as a running mate.
Presidential ElectionSalt Lake Tribune

Paul Loeb: Could Mitt Romney be the Bob Dole who saves voting rights?

Did you know Kansas Republican Sen. Bob Dole helped save the Voting Rights Act?. It was the 1982 renewal, two years before Dole became Senate majority leader, and 14 years before becoming the Republican presidential nominee. Dole had voted for the original 1965 act, which Republican Minority Leader Everett Dirksen helped shepherd through.

Comments / 0

Community Policy