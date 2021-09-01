Vincent Legacy Scholar Earns Competitive Spot at Jim Henson Puppetry Workshop

It is good to see the Guardian praise the Proms, and especially British orchestras (Editorial, 26 August). If only it gave such recognition to real music for the rest of the year. For so many newspapers, the word “music” has become synonymous with pop, while the real thing has been tucked away under the heading “classical”, as if all those great works of art, from Monteverdi to Schoenberg, were the pastime of a minority cult. Is it too much to ask that real music once again take its place alongside art, literature and drama in the Guardian’s pages?