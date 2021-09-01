Cancel
Performing Arts

Vincent Legacy Scholar Earns Competitive Spot at Jim Henson Puppetry Workshop

kcstarlight.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article2014 Vincent Legacy Scholar Zachery Garner recently had the opportunity to attend a prestigious puppetry training initiative with the Jim Henson Company in Los Angeles, California. The Jim Henson Company is best known for creating the Muppets franchise, making this “a lifetime opportunity” for Zachery, who is a puppeteer and actor from the Kansas City area. Starlight is proud of this Vincent Legacy Scholar for shining in a very unique performance art.

