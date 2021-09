In what has already been one historic season, Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani has managed to achieve another historic feat. Coming into the Angels’ series finale against the Baltimore Orioles, Ohtani stood at 40 home runs on the season, which led the league. He added another home run to his season tally during the top of the first inning of the game, but this dinger was quite a landmark one for him.