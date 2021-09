The Wicked original Broadway cast recording should be an FDA controlled substance for theater kids under the age of 12. If found at an impressionable time, that shit will do something permanent to your brain. Stephen Schwartz’s 2003 musical is a misunderstood villainess prequel to America’s own native fairy tale The Wizard of Oz, and it has ascended to comparably iconic status in pop culture. Where Andrew Lloyd Webber’s blockbuster-ified musicals fester with sludgy recitative, the songs of Schwartz’s Wicked are alchemically catchy and bright. The show’s ever-present wordplay and confusing rhyme schemes disorient the listener, wearing them down before forcing them to internalize every line by rote. Idina Menzel’s Elphaba and Kristin Chenoweth’s Glinda give young fans two complementary archetypes to identify with and position themselves against and buy merch of. Negotiating which friend would sing which part of “For Good” at the talent show was a major act of fourth-grade self-actualization for me, and there’s no way I’m alone. Wicked endures and enchants for the very same reasons it annoys.