Study: Combining PrEP With U=U Yields Incredible Results

By Alex Cooper
hivplusmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen people use a combination of HIV prevention methods, researchers found there was a significant drop in HIV transmission. Published in the academic journal HIV Medicine, the study found that using several methods such as taking PrEP, early HIV diagnosis from frequent testing, and proper antiretroviral treatment decreased transmission by 80 percent.

SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Huge study addresses fear of major COVID-19 vaccine health effects

A huge study, which will continue to look into the matter for the next two years, reports that there are no serious health consequences associated with getting the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The conclusion is based on an analysis of data on more than 6 million patients who received either mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, with researchers calling the data ‘reassuring.’
FitnessPosted by
ScienceAlert

Study Suggests a New Number of Daily Steps For Health Benefits, And It's Not 10,000

There's no magic number when it comes to exercise, but that doesn't mean numbers aren't important. After all, numbers are easy, convenient things to remember. And because exercise is something that can be easily quantified, having numbers as symbols of how much exercise we should be getting can serve an important role in public health. When it comes to walking, the most obvious figure many of us think of is 10,000 – long idealized as the target to hit in terms of daily steps needed to improve our health. There's evidence to back it up too. A number of studies in recent years have...
Medical Sciencebiospace.com

Research Roundup: Antibodies, COVID-19 and More

Every week there are numerous scientific studies published. Here’s a look at some of the more interesting ones. Antibodies to COVID-19 Remain Stable or Increase 7 Months After Infection. A research study by Barcelona Institute for Global Health found that Immunoglobulin G (IgG) levels against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein stay...
CancerPosted by
POZ

Researchers Launch Trial of mRNA Vaccines for HIV

The International AIDS Vaccine Initiative and Moderna have launched a Phase I study of a pair of HIV vaccines that use the same messenger RNA (mRNA) technology as the highly effective Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines. This open-label study (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT05001373) will evaluate two vaccine candidates dubbed mRNA-1644 (eOD-GT8 60mer...
PharmaceuticalsIFLScience

Genetic Susceptibility To Cannabis Addiction Linked To More Severe COVID-19 Symptoms

People genetically predisposed to problematic cannabis use may also have higher odds of requiring hospitalization after contracting COVID-19, according to new research. Appearing in the journal Biological Psychiatry Global Open Science, the study does not imply that smoking weed causes more severe symptoms, but does provide valuable new insights into the genetic risk factors associated with the virus.
ScienceNew York Post

‘Landmark study’ finds malaria prevention with artificial antibodies

One dose of a new monoclonal antibody discovered and developed at the National Institutes of Health might be all it takes to protect people from malaria for nearly a year, according to researchers behind a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Malaria is a preventable mosquito-borne...
Medical ScienceThe Jewish Press

Hebrew U Study Shows Oral Medication Effective in Treating Severe COVID-19 Patients

Professor Yaakov Nahmias’ team at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) has reported that the new coronavirus causes abnormal accumulation of lipids, which are known to initiate severe inflammation in a process called lipotoxicity. Last year, the team identified the lipid-lowering drug TriCor (fenofibrate) as an effective antiviral, showing it both reduced lung cell damage and blocked virus replication in the laboratory.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Antibody Shows Promising Results in Neutralizing COVID Strains

Let’s face it: there will always be people skeptical about vaccines, and we’re not here to condemn nor to support them. That’s one of the reasons why developing treatments for COVID patients remains a great idea. SciTechDaily.com brings great news for those willing to see another remedy against COVID: Sotrovimab...
ScienceMedicalXpress

COVID-19: An innovative candidate vaccine shows efficacy in preclinical models

As the the COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues worldwide, research is ongoing to improve the vaccines available and develop new, effective, and innovative candidates to fight the pandemic and its variants and protect as many people as possible. Researchers from Inserm and Université Paris-Est Créteil at the Vaccine Research Institute (VRI), along with their counterparts from CEA and Université Paris-Saclay, have developed a vaccine targeting key immune system cells called dendritic cells. It has been shown to be effective in preclinical models, inducing a protective immune response against the virus. To begin with, the researchers believe that this vaccine could be useful for convalescent or already vaccinated people whose immune response has started to decline, in order to "boost" their immunity. Clinical trials in humans are expected to begin in 2022. The findings of this research will be published on 1 September 2021 Nature Communications.
ScienceMedscape News

Human Trials for HIV Vaccine Made With mRNA Technology to Begin

Over the past decade, advances in HIV treatment have yielded new drug combinations, once-daily dosing, and, most recently, the introduction of long-acting injectables for pre- and post-exposure prevention and treatment. But why has it been so difficult to make an HIV vaccine?. "The difficulties of vaccine candidates that have been...
Sciencecontagionlive.com

HIV: When to Initiate Antiretroviral Therapy

Dr Tavell Kindall reacts to the importance of rapid initiation of antiretroviral therapy for patients with HIV. Grace McComsey, MD, FIDSA: Let me ask Dr Kindall, Tavell, how important is rapid initiation? Obviously, all of us talk about it. In practice, when you have a patient newly diagnosed, first time you see them, how important is that, and do you use it frequently?
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid Latest News: 3rd Dose Of Pfizer Vaccine Has This Effect

There have been all kinds of news about the coronavirus vaccines, which have been deployed all over the world this year. The vaccines for the novel virus are problematic and more people are refusing to get the shots due to their potential side effects. These have been discussed by experts...
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Vaccine Study Explores COVID-19 and Autoimmune Disease

An estimated 8% of Americans have an autoimmune disease, including a disproportionate number of people in the minority communities most severely impacted by COVID-19. In addition, higher rates of severe COVID-19 and death have been reported in people with autoimmune disease than in the general population. It is unclear whether this is attributable to the autoimmune disease, the immunosuppressive medications taken to treat it, or both.
ScienceMedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccine elicits antibodies in 90% taking immunosuppressants

COVID-19 vaccination elicited antibody responses in nearly nine out of 10 people with weakened immune systems, although their responses were only about one-third as strong as those mounted by healthy people, according to a study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The study, published Aug....
Public Healthhealio.com

Lung function levels influence link between obesity, COVID-19 risk

In a new study, researchers found that obesity interacts with low underlying lung function and raises the risk for COVID-19, according to data published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine. “Obesity is associated with immune suppression and may be associated with increased risk of COVID-19,” Dinh...

