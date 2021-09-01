Cancel
New York City, NY

Chewy Shares Tumble After Pet Retailer's Earnings and Forecast Disappoint

By Kevin Stankiewicz, CNBC
NBC New York
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChewy sank in extended trading Wednesday, trading down more than 11% at one point. The online pet retailer's second-quarter results and third-quarter outlook fell short of Wall Street forecasts. Chewy CEO Sumit Singh told CNBC he remains "really bullish" about the business even as some Covid tailwinds fade. Shares of...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

 

