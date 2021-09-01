Ronaldo becomes highest scoring man in international soccer

FARO, Portugal (AP) -- Cristiano Ronaldo became the highest-scoring man in the international soccer history with his 110th goal for Portugal on Wednesday. The Portugal captain scored in the 89th minute against Ireland in a World Cup qualifier, moving ahead of former Iranian striker Ali Daei. He added a second -- another header -- minutes later in the 2-1 victory. Earlier in the game, he had a penalty saved in the 15th minute.