Circulation at Top U.S. Papers Down 20%

The Associated Press names Julie Pace to lead its worldwide news operation as executive editor and senior VP. Pace succeeds Sally Buzbee, who joined the Washington Post as executive editor in June, and is the third consecutive woman to hold the AP’s top editorial spot. She has been with the organization since 2007, most recently serving as Washington bureau chief. In that position, Pace has worked to expand the AP’s fact-checking operation. She says that her focus will be to “take all of the fantastic journalism that we do across formats and think of ways we can make it more digital-friendly, to make it more social-friendly.” AP president Gary Pruitt said that Pace “has a vision for AP’s future that is in line with our long-standing values but also forward-thinking.”