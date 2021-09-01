Cancel
Circulation at Top U.S. Papers Down 20%

By Jon Gingerich
odwyerpr.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfits at most U.S. newspaper companies have been on a steady decline for years, as advertising budgets have dried up and print subscription numbers have diminished. A recent analysis by British media trade nonprofit Press Gazette shows how the COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated that death spiral. The Press Gazette’s...

www.odwyerpr.com

Economyodwyerpr.com

Media Maneuvers: AP Names Pace to Replace Buzbee

The Associated Press names Julie Pace to lead its worldwide news operation as executive editor and senior VP. Pace succeeds Sally Buzbee, who joined the Washington Post as executive editor in June, and is the third consecutive woman to hold the AP’s top editorial spot. She has been with the organization since 2007, most recently serving as Washington bureau chief. In that position, Pace has worked to expand the AP’s fact-checking operation. She says that her focus will be to “take all of the fantastic journalism that we do across formats and think of ways we can make it more digital-friendly, to make it more social-friendly.” AP president Gary Pruitt said that Pace “has a vision for AP’s future that is in line with our long-standing values but also forward-thinking.”
U.S. PoliticsSFGate

'Post Reports' podcast: The legal limbo for Afghan evacuees

"Post Reports" is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you've come to expect from the newsroom of The Post - for your ears. - - - In this episode:. For many Afghan evacuees arriving in the United States, escaping the Taliban was...
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
WashingtonExaminer

Anxious staffers mute Biden's remarks: Report

Some staffers in the Biden White House would rather miss their boss speak in public than endure another gaffe, according to a new report. Anxiety about what President Joe Biden might say if he takes questions from the media drives some in the White House to mute him or turn off his public appearances altogether, Politico reported Tuesday, citing White House officials.
Businesssoutharkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Could Possibly Be Approved, Biden Open for Another Round

The government’s fourth stimulus check may come in one of two forms; monthly checks in modest amounts or one-time payments of up to $2,000 each. In a recently published article in Tomsguide, legislators in Congress have proposed both possibilities for fourth stimulus checks as follow-ups to the third round of pandemic relief payments made available by the American Rescue Plan Act of March 2021.
U.S. PoliticsBusiness Insider

7.5 million workers just lost their unemployment benefits and Biden didn't step in: 'I'm very, very angry because this is an attempt, in my opinion, to force us all back to work in low paying jobs'

Around 7.5 million Americans lost their unemployment benefits over the weekend. The end of federal pandemic-era unemployment marks one of the biggest fiscal cliffs ever. Many workers say it's too early as Delta rages, but federal and local governments aren't stepping up. See more stories on Insider's business page. A...
Congress & Courtssoutharkansassun.com

Two Payments of $1,400 Stimulus Checks are on Their Way, Americans Receive an Average of $6,600 Stimulus Checks

Legislators want to raise enough money from business taxes to fund the $1,400 stimulus payments, so two more stimulus checks may be on the way. In a recently published article in WBEX News, Democrats are about to support not one, but two more $1,400 checks in the near future, if they so choose. Following a recent vote in the House of Representatives to approve a $3.5 trillion budget plan, the party in charge of both Congress and the White House is now ready to move on to a social spending program.
Orange City, FLThe DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Reader: Watch PBS, not Fox News

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. To those who say there’s no cure for stupid, there is a cure — it’s death. This is what we are witness to during this “Culture War” period of stupidity. Those dying from the COVID-19 delta variant are unvaccinated, supporters of the idea that this virus is a hoax.

