Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

VCU is reconsidering its policy on allowing unvaccinated students to attend in-person class; 450 unvaccinated students still registered

By Eric Kolenich
Richmond.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Commonwealth University is re-evaluating its policy to allow unvaccinated students to take in-person classes and live in university housing after some professors this week asked for a more strict response. Though the semester began last week, the university will consider withdrawing on-campus students who have not reported their vaccination...

richmond.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Richmond, VA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Education
Richmond, VA
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Porter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vcu#University Of Richmond#Vcu#Entry Pass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Justice Department will ‘protect’ abortion seekers in Texas

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Monday that it will not tolerate violence against anyone who is trying to obtain an abortion in Texas as federal officials explore options to challenge a new state law that bans most abortions. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department would “protect...
Posted by
NBC News

Pandemic unemployment benefits just expired. What will families do now?

The federal pandemic unemployment benefits program ends Monday, leaving millions to wonder how they’ll make ends meet for their families. An estimated 7.5 million people will be affected, according to calculations by the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. An additional 2.1 million unemployed people will lose the $300 per week federal supplement.
Posted by
CNN

US helped 4 US citizens leave Afghanistan overland, official says

(CNN) — The United States facilitated the departure of four American citizens from Afghanistan via an overland route to a third country, a senior State Department official said Monday. "Our Embassy greeted the Americans as they crossed the border into the third country," the official told CNN. The official confirmed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy