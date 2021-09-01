Ravens Move Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin to Injured Reserve; Sign Eric Tomlinson
Two wide receivers will start the season on injured reserve, while the Ravens have brought back a blocking tight end. The Ravens moved first-round pick Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin to the Reserve/Injured list and signed tight end Eric Tomlinson to the 53-man roster. Boykin and Bateman will be required to miss at least the first three weeks of the season, but will be eligible to return in Week 4.www.baltimoreravens.com
