Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens Move Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin to Injured Reserve; Sign Eric Tomlinson

By Clifton Brown
baltimoreravens.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo wide receivers will start the season on injured reserve, while the Ravens have brought back a blocking tight end. The Ravens moved first-round pick Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin to the Reserve/Injured list and signed tight end Eric Tomlinson to the 53-man roster. Boykin and Bateman will be required to miss at least the first three weeks of the season, but will be eligible to return in Week 4.

www.baltimoreravens.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tylan Wallace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Injured Reserve#The Las Vegas Raiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLnumberfire.com

Lamar Jackson talking to Ravens doctors about COVID-19 vaccine

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said he's talking to team doctors and "learning" about the COVID-19 vaccine. Jackson resumed practicing on Sunday after missing the Ravens' first two weeks of training camp with his second positive COVID-19 test in the past eight months. "I just got off the COVID list," said Jackson. "I got to talk to my team doctors and try to see how they feel about it, keep learning as much as I can about it, and we'll go from there." Jackson would carry considerably less risk in fantasy drafts if he decides to get vaccinated before the season. Per Fantasy Football Calculator, Jackson's current ADP is QB4 at 5.01 in 12-team PPR formats.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFLPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Le'Veon Bell, LeSean McCoy among rumored replacements for Ravens’ J.K. Dobbins; safety signings for Steelers to note

A couple of big signings for NFL safeties may impact the Steelers when it comes to Minkah Fitzpatrick’s thinking on his next contract. Yoshi Tsutsugo’s walk-off homer at PNC Park created some widely varying reactions on Sunday. Joe Burrow’s return in Cincinnati was less than memorable. A couple of ex-Pirates kicked the Baltimore Orioles while they were down.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reveals why he hasn’t gotten COVID-19 vaccine

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has now spent two different stints on the COVID-19 list after also missing time last season due to a positive test. After 10 days sidelined, the Ravens star returned to training camp on Saturday and recently spoke on why he still hasn’t gotten vaccinated, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley:
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders are catching the Baltimore Ravens at the perfect time

The Las Vegas Raiders take on Baltimore in Week 1 on Monday night, and they are catching the Ravens at the perfect time. Looking to finally get over the playoff hump, the Las Vegas Raiders will open their 2021 campaign against a perennial playoff team in the Baltimore Ravens. Armed with one of the more electrifying quarterbacks in the NFL, the Ravens have the talent to make a serious run this season, but they could end up getting off to a slow start.
NFLBleacher Report

Realistic Landing Spots for WR John Brown After Raiders Release

It's not exactly a great sign that veteran wide receiver John Brown has been let go by two teams in a six-month span, but the two-time 1,000-yard speed receiver asked to be released this week by the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The 31-year-old is an...
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Ravens Start Roster Cuts With Four Moves

The Ravens have begun their process of getting down to 53 players by Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline. Baltimore released wide receivers Devin Gray and Siaosi Mariner and terminated vested veteran offensive lineman Michael Schofield. Running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) was officially placed on season-ending injured reserve. The Ravens signed Gray...
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Ravens Sign 13 Players to Practice Squad

NT Justin Ellis (veteran) DB Anthony Levine (veteran) DB Jordan Richards (veteran) Each week, two players from the practice squad can be called up to the active roster the day before a game, carrying over last year's COVID-19 roster flexibility rule. Teams can also protect up to four players from being signed by other teams' 53-man roster each week.
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Ravens Make Cuts to 53. Here's the Full List

The Ravens and teams across the NFL cut their rosters to 53 by Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline. The roster is by no means set. Players will be moved to injured reserve, others will be claimed off waivers and there will still be roster maneuvering over the next day or two.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Ravens first-round pick to miss at least three weeks on injured reserve

The Baltimore Ravens have placed first-round draft pick Rashod Bateman on injured reserve. He is joined on the reserve list by fellow wide receiver Miles Boykin who played at Notre Dame. Players must wait three weeks before being eligible to return from the injured reserve designation. Raven’s first-round pick is...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ravens: Would a John Brown reunion make sense for Baltimore?

The Baltimore Ravens dealt with a multitude of injuries at the wide receiver position this summer. And as it stands right now, they’re set to be without both Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin for the start of the season. The loss of Boykin shouldn’t prove to be too significant, but...
NFLKEYT

Ravens put Fort on injured reserve with torn ACL

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have put linebacker L.J. Fort on injured reserve after he injured his knee over the weekend. Fort left the team’s preseason victory at Carolina on Saturday night in the first half. Coach John Harbaugh confirmed Monday that Fort had a torn ACL. Fort started eight games for the Ravens in each of the past two seasons. The Ravens also released defensive back Jordan Richards, tackle Andre Smith and wide receiver Michael Dereus.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

PFF: Odafe Oweh was the Ravens’ worst rookie in the preseason

The Baltimore Ravens have high expectations for Odafe Oweh, both when it comes to his impact as a rookie and in the long-term future. While the team knew what they signed up for when they drafted a player as raw as Oweh, they ultimately believe that his raw athleticism and talent will shine through allowing him to develop into an all-around excellent player.
NFLYardbarker

Ravens Rookie Rashod Bateman Progressing, Running Route

Over the weekend, Bateman posted a video on Instagram of him doing a rehab drill. Bateman was running routes and making catches at a slow pace, but it was still an encouraging sign. Bateman limped off the field early in the Aug. 10 practice and was not able to return....
NFLchatsports.com

Ravens: Greg Mancz trade is further proof of Eric DeCosta’s brilliance

Ravens, Greg Mancz Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports. The Baltimore Ravens made the somewhat surprising move on Saturday to trade backup offensive lineman Greg Mancz to the Miami Dolphins in part of an exchange of late-round draft picks. The trade wasn’t a surprise in the sense that Mancz was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy