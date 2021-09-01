Cancel
Coconino County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino, Navajo by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 15:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-01 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coconino; Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Navajo County in north central Arizona Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 429 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Kaibito, or 28 miles southeast of Page, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Inscription House Landing Strip, Kaibito and Upper Kaibito Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

