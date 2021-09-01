I Love Us
Even criminals are allowed to fall in love, though crime has a way of mucking all that up. In Danny A. Abeckaser’s I Love Us, a mid-level criminal must pull off that one last job for his new love and her family. Sammy Silver (Danny A. Abeckaser) is a thief who works small-time jobs for his father (Robert Davi) in the hope of finally paying off his gambling debts to mobster Ira Prince (Elya Baskin). After pulling off a successful heist with cohort Richie (James Madio), Sammy makes a quick getaway on a city bus where he meets the love of his life, Laura (Katie Cassidy).filmthreat.com
