Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

I Love Us

By Alan Ng
Film Threat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven criminals are allowed to fall in love, though crime has a way of mucking all that up. In Danny A. Abeckaser’s I Love Us, a mid-level criminal must pull off that one last job for his new love and her family. Sammy Silver (Danny A. Abeckaser) is a thief who works small-time jobs for his father (Robert Davi) in the hope of finally paying off his gambling debts to mobster Ira Prince (Elya Baskin). After pulling off a successful heist with cohort Richie (James Madio), Sammy makes a quick getaway on a city bus where he meets the love of his life, Laura (Katie Cassidy).

filmthreat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Davi
Person
Katie Cassidy
Person
Greg Finley
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
AccidentsFilm Threat

Where is She?

Steve (Michael Lewis Jr.) and Chloe (Christine Diaz) have been in a relationship for years. At the start, they worked wonderfully together, but a failed promotion and a series of drinking binges have changed Steve. Fighting has been a regular occurrence, and life for the couple is progressively getting worse. It’s been three weeks since their last fight, and no one has seen Chloe since that day. With Steve in the spotlight, two detectives will do all they can to find her.
MoviesFilm Threat

Prime of Your Life

Many hopefuls descend onto Hollywood with a dream every day. Step one of the dream is to become a working actor, earning just enough to quit the server job. At least, that’s the dream of aspiring starlet Samantha (Tara Erickson) in Craig Tovey’s short film, Prime of Your Life. Samantha...
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Hardships of 'Columbo's Peter Falk and His Daughters

Peter Falk had a memorable career as an actor, but his last few years were plagued with challenges as he battled Alzheimer's and his family battled over his care in court. Born Peter Michael Falk on September 16, 1927, in New York City, his younger years were challenging after being diagnosed with cancer. At 3, he had to have his right eye surgically removed because of it.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

The Weeknd: I love working and being creative

The Weeknd doesn't know "what winding down really means". The chart-topping star loves being creative and admits that he struggles to stay away from his work for too long. Asked if he's ever able to wind down and rest, he shared: "I don't even know what winding down really means, I just love work, you know. I love to work. I love my job. I love to create. And if I do take a vacation, it can't be for too long because I feel like I'm missing out on everything that I could be doing.
Video GamesFilm Threat

Alpha Rift

DANCES WITH FILMS 2021 REVIEW! Alpha Rift is a wildly entertaining fantasy-tinged superhero film that proves big tentpoles can be produced outside the hulking studios. It took me back to comic stores in the 1980s, where dozens of independent publishers were putting out stories about people with extraordinary powers. These comics usually had smaller print runs, and some were in black and white, but as they didn’t have to follow the comic code, they struck hard by having sharper edges with villains being killed and swear words being allowed. The movie, written and directed by Dan Lantz, is the independent comic equivalent to today’s Hollywood superhero extravaganza.
Lakewood Township, NJthelakewoodscoop.com

Letter: What I saw was love

I turned on my computer this morning and saw the clips of last night’s selichos. I saw the music. The connection. The devotion. The spirituality. The absolute beauty. I sensed the holiness that was in that room. I was able to feel it through my computer screen. All it took was a minute of watching and I burst into tears.
WorldFilm Threat

Tokoloshe: The Calling

South African folklore is rife with stories of Tokoloshe (aka Tikoloshe or Tokolotshe), a mischievous and angry creature with a penchant for killing. As such, the evil spirit, who has a taste for toes, has recently been depicted several times on the silver screen. Tokoloshe: The Calling is director Richard Green’s take on the horror myth from a screenplay he wrote with Arish Sirkissoon.
MoviesVice

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain's Venice promo makes us believe in love again

In case you haven’t noticed, Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain have hit the promo trail for their forthcoming limited series Scenes From A Marriage, which debuted this weekend at the Venice Film Festival. Said promo included them basically parading around Venice looking breathtakingly gorgeous and doe-eyed, which clearly has resonated...
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman: Rare picture with their daughters

Rare appearance with their children Sunday and Faith. Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and their daughters showed up at the (digital) awarding of the Golden Globes. What a nice surprise to see all of the Kidman-Urban family at one gig! Nicole Kidman, 53, and Keith Urban, 53, usually complete such appointments on their own because, like many other parents, they take care of the privacy of their girls Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 10. Photos showing the faces of the girls If you see both, you will look in vain on the Hollywood couple’s Instagram accounts or on magazine covers.
CelebritiesPopculture

Darius Rucker's Rumored Ex Girlfriend Breaks Silence After Being Hospitalized After Reported Overdose

Darius Rucker's former girlfriend Kate Quigley put her loved ones at ease recently. The model and comedian was one of four individuals who OD'd from cocaine and fentanyl at a house party in the Venice section of LA. Quigley was reportedly found unconscious, per TMZ, and rushed to a nearby hospital where she was listed in critical condition. Her friend, fellow comedian Brian Redban, shared a screenshot of a text message between the two to his Twitter account where Quigley lets him know she's alive but not the best. Redban also posted a picture of himself with Quigley on Twitter, asking his followers to "give love to my dear friend @KateQFunny," along with a sad emoji.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

How Stanley Tucci Found Love Again With Felicity Blunt After His First Wife's Death

Stanley Tucci is passionate about acting, food and his family. After amusing fans with his cocktail-making skills during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, many began to wonder who he was making the Negronis for. As it turns out, the Searching for Italy host and Worth actor was whipping them up for his wife, Felicity Blunt, who had the original idea to share his mixology talent with the world.
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Raven-Symoné Revealed She Once Broke Up With Her Wife Because The “Black Community Would Be Mad That I Was Dating A White Person”

Actress Raven-Symoné is the latest Black celebrity to delve down the rabbit hole of making assumptions about Black people’s interest in her interracial relationship. Last week, the Jasmine Brand reported that the That’s So Raven star opened up during an interview with Noir Online about the self-imposed pressure she applied to herself when she began dating her now-wife, Miranda Maday, in 2015.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kate Hudson in mourning following very sad death of her 'boo'

Kate Hudson has paid tribute to a dear friend who passed away with a heartfelt and emotional message. The Music actress revealed her longtime hairdresser and celebrity stylist, David Babaii, has died and her Instagram post expressed just how heartbroken she is feeling. Kate shared several fun photos of herself...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Why Erika Jayne Is ‘Furious’ With ‘RHOBH’ Co-Star Kyle Richards

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is not happy with Kyle Richards. She has plans to confront her friend at the Season 11 reunion. She doesn’t like how “two-faced” Kyle has been about her embezzlement case. As fans know, Erika Jayne and her estranged husband Thomas Girardi are accused of allegedly stealing funds from victims of an airplane crash.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy