The Weeknd doesn't know "what winding down really means". The chart-topping star loves being creative and admits that he struggles to stay away from his work for too long. Asked if he's ever able to wind down and rest, he shared: "I don't even know what winding down really means, I just love work, you know. I love to work. I love my job. I love to create. And if I do take a vacation, it can't be for too long because I feel like I'm missing out on everything that I could be doing.