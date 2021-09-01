Flood Warning issued for Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 03:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Allegany The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has extended the * Flood Warning for Allegany County in western Maryland * Until 600 AM EDT. * At 142 AM EDT, rain has ended, but stream gauges remain above flood stage and some flooding of low lying areas are still being reported in around the Cumberland area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cumberland... Keyser Bel Air... La Vale Ridgeley... Cresaptown Potomac Park... Wiley Ford Rawlings... Green Spring Flintstone... Oldtown Spring Gap... Little Orleans Pumpkin Center... Pleasant Valley Wolfe Mill... North Branch Green Ridge... Brady