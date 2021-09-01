Where is She?
Steve (Michael Lewis Jr.) and Chloe (Christine Diaz) have been in a relationship for years. At the start, they worked wonderfully together, but a failed promotion and a series of drinking binges have changed Steve. Fighting has been a regular occurrence, and life for the couple is progressively getting worse. It’s been three weeks since their last fight, and no one has seen Chloe since that day. With Steve in the spotlight, two detectives will do all they can to find her.filmthreat.com
