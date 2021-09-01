Where is She?

In honor of the Gen Z remake, He’s All That, let’s throw it back to the original and incomparable rom-com of 1999, She’s All That. From hackey sacks to Sixpence None The Richer to Freddie Prinze Jr., She’s All That is one of the best classics of its genre. The story follows cool guy Zack (Freddie Prinze Jr.) as he makes a bet that he can turn the nerdiest girl in school, Laney (Rachael Leigh Cook), into prom queen. If you’re looking to fall in love with the idea of young love all over again – love that doesn’t include a dating app, that is – while simultaneously reminiscing on and laughing at the classic tropes of the late ‘90s, then She’s All That is the movie for you.