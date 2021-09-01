Edge of Town

Writer-director Evgueni Mlodik’s ultra-low-budget The Silver Moonlight combines so many genres and so earnestly reaches for the stars that one can’t help but admire this little oddity or marvel at the fact that it even exists. It’s highly saturated with thematic elements, and there’s a clear purpose to it, the cast and crew seemingly on the same wavelength. What that purpose is – well, beats me, except perhaps Mlodik wanted to showcase his adeptness at tackling noir, musical, drama, fairytales, and horror. At a swift 45 minutes, Mlodik’s frankly bonkers film is best seen as a calling card: “Look what I can do for five grand! Now imagine what I can do with five million!”