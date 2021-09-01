Edge of Town
Small town life is different for everyone in writer-director Christopher Flippo’s Edge of Town. Being constantly surrounded by familiar hangouts, people, and standpoints can be completely comforting for some while being utterly poisonous for others. Whether brought about by external factors or internal challenges, these reactions exist without mutual exclusivity, and oftentimes the familiar is the least comforting element of one’s life. Unfortunately, hindsight is not always 20/20, and our memories are tempests of conflicting details and emotions assembled to preserve our ego. To explore how these differences in perspective can clash against one another, an estranged family provides the perfect petri dish for Flippo’s feature film.filmthreat.com
