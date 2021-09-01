Cancel
Apple Chooses Arizona To Be Among First States To Use Digital Wallet For Identification

knau.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona is among several states chosen by Apple to introduce the digital Wallet option, which allows users to save credit cards, drivers’ licenses, IDs, insurance cards and tickets on iPhones and Apple Watches. The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division said in a press release that digital licenses will offer increased privacy and security. According to ABC15, TSA checkpoints at some airports will offer special lanes for passengers who use a digital Wallet ID.

www.knau.org

Cell Phonesbuzzfeednews.com

Get Ready To Use Your iPhone As ID At The Airport

Apple's digital state ID initiative is finally getting underway. Announced back in June at the company's annual Worldwide Developers Conference, the effort will allow people to securely add their driver’s license or state ID to Apple's Wallet app and then use their iPhones or Apple watches as official digital identification. The company foresees a wide range of potential applications, but will begin with air travel. In the months ahead, Apple's digital ID will be accepted at TSA checkpoints at airports in Arizona and Georgia, with Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah to follow.
Maryland StatePosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Apple announces Maryland as one of first states to adopt driver’s licenses, state IDs in Apple Wallet

CUPERTINO, CA—Apple on Wednesday announced that it is working with several states across the country, which will roll out the ability for their residents to securely add their driver’s license or state ID to Wallet on their iPhone and Apple Watch. Arizona and Georgia will be the first states to introduce this new innovation to their residents, with Connecticut, Iowa, … Continue reading "Apple announces Maryland as one of first states to adopt driver’s licenses, state IDs in Apple Wallet" The post Apple announces Maryland as one of first states to adopt driver’s licenses, state IDs in Apple Wallet appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Cell PhonesKPLC TV

Some airports will soon accept IDs on iPhones and watches

(Gray News) - Apple is working to make it easier for people traveling to get through security using digital IDs on their phones or smartwatches. The company has partnered with several states that will allow residents to add driver’s licenses or other state ID cards to their digital wallets. The...
Cell PhonesThe Next Web

Opinion: It’s dangerously stupid to put your state ID in your Apple Wallet

Apple today announced that eight US states will soon allow citizens to host their official digital state identifications and driver’s licenses in their Apple Wallets. This is going to be incredibly convenient, it’ll speed up numerous services, and it really freaking sucks for democracy and personal privacy. Here’s why, in...
Cell PhonesThe Verge

Apple says Arizona and Georgia will be first to add state IDs to iPhones

Apple has announced the first US states that will support iOS 15’s new ability to store driver’s licenses and state IDs in the Wallet app. Arizona and Georgia will lead the way, with Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah following after that. No timetable is given for exactly when the new feature will be adopted by these states, however: Apple only says that consumers can expect “more information at a later date.” And the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has again confirmed it will open select airport checkpoints and security lanes to Apple’s mobile IDs once states begin making them available.
Posted by
Outsider.com

Apple Taking Drivers Licenses Digital in Eight States

Apple is taking driver’s licenses digital in eight different states. This allows iPhone users to add their driver’s licenses to the wallet feature on their phone. According to The Hil, Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah, all agreed to allow a feature allowing for either a state ID or driver’s license to be carried this way.
LotteryTrendHunter.com

Digitized Identification Cards

A new app has launched for UK shoppers to conveniently prove their identity at the post office. The new Post Office EasyID app makes collecting parcels and letters a whole lot easier. UK residents can now leave their passports and other ID pieces at home and use this convenient app instead. The Post Office EasyID app works by verifying an individual's identity using a passport, driver's license, or another ID card. Once the ID is verified, the app uses facial recognition software to create a digital photo identification card. The ID is secured using biometrics and a PIN code.
Connecticut StateRegister Citizen

Connecticut among first 8 states to adopt virtual driver's licenses with Apple

Connecticut is among eight states that will be adopting Apple's latest feature: virtual driver's licenses and state IDs. The new feature on Apple Wallet will allow users to upload a picture of their identification right to their virtual wallet, which will be verified by the individual states, Apple said in a press release. Apple will also be teaming up with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to allow customers to present their ID on Apple products versus presenting a traditional passport or driver's license.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

These states can legally store ID, driver's license in Apple Wallet

Back in July, we learned that iOS 15 was going to bring support for legally keeping personal ID and a driver's license—perhaps the most important documents we carry around on the daily. However, there wasn't much information for whether this was going to be possible nationwide, or only in certain...
Cell PhonesPocket-lint.com

Apple Wallet begins support for carrying an official state ID in the United States

(Pocket-lint) - Apple finally announced the beginning of their rollout in the United States to allow iPhone and Apple Watch owners to add their official government state identifications into Apple Wallet. While today there's only two out of fifty states offering the ability to digitise your ID card, Arizona and Georgia, six more, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah, plan on following in the coming months.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Z94

Oklahoma To Be Among First States To Allow Digital Drivers Licenses

As much as people complain about how behind the times Oklahoma is, this state sure has been full of surprises the last couple of years. Beyond having some of the most forward thinking and freely available medical marijuana laws in the land, Oklahoma is to be among the first states to legally issue and allow drivers licenses to be carried digitally in the new Apple Wallet.
Cell PhonesAZFamily

Apple working with Arizona to allow digital driver license on phone

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona is one of the first states to work with Apple to allow residents to have their state IDs or driver licenses in their Apple Wallet. Apple announced the news Wednesday morning in a press release. Arizona and Georgia are the first two states that will allow residents to have their driver's licenses in their Apple Wallets. Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah will be the next group of states.

