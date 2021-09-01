Apple Chooses Arizona To Be Among First States To Use Digital Wallet For Identification
Arizona is among several states chosen by Apple to introduce the digital Wallet option, which allows users to save credit cards, drivers’ licenses, IDs, insurance cards and tickets on iPhones and Apple Watches. The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division said in a press release that digital licenses will offer increased privacy and security. According to ABC15, TSA checkpoints at some airports will offer special lanes for passengers who use a digital Wallet ID.www.knau.org
Comments / 0