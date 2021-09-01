Florian’s Knights
Director Panayioti Yannitsos’s Florian’s Knights plunges us into the lives of firefighters and fire rescue personnel as they wrestle not only with the pressures of their jobs but also the psychological toll inflicted upon their psyches. The American and Canadian firefighters and fire rescue we are introduced to remind the viewers of the many challenges they face every day — fires, drug overdoses, suicides, and car accidents. We would like to believe that these men and women can compartmentalize their lives and separate their jobs from their personal lives.filmthreat.com
