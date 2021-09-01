Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kemper County, MS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kemper, Lauderdale, Leake, Neshoba, Newton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 17:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kemper; Lauderdale; Leake; Neshoba; Newton The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Leake County in central Mississippi Northeastern Newton County in east central Mississippi Southwestern Kemper County in east central Mississippi Southern Neshoba County in east central Mississippi Northern Lauderdale County in east central Mississippi * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 534 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Meridian Station to Thomastown, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Meridian Station, Daleville and Blackwater around 540 PM CDT. Tamola around 545 PM CDT. Lauderdale around 550 PM CDT. Kewanee around 605 PM CDT. Tuscola around 615 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Tucker, Standing Pine and Redwater. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daleville, MS
County
Lauderdale County, MS
City
Lauderdale, MS
City
Jackson, MS
County
Newton County, MS
County
Neshoba County, MS
County
Leake County, MS
City
Newton, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Thomastown, MS
County
Kemper County, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Roofs#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Kemper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Posted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said that it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the department will explore...
Posted by
NBC News

Pandemic unemployment benefits just expired. What will families do now?

The federal pandemic unemployment benefits program ends Monday, leaving millions to wonder how they’ll make ends meet for their families. An estimated 7.5 million people will be affected, according to calculations by the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. An additional 2.1 million unemployed people will lose the $300 per week federal supplement.
Posted by
NBC News

Brazil-Argentina soccer match suspended in coronavirus dispute

SAO PAULO — A World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended amid chaotic scenes after local health officials walked onto the pitch on Sunday in a bid to remove three players who didn’t comply with coronavirus restrictions. The match featuring Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Brazil’s Neymar was stopped...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Marine held without bond in shooting of Florida family

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former Marine sharpshooter who told authorities he was high on methamphetamines when he invaded a home in Florida and fatally shot a mother, her 3-month-old baby and two others was ordered held without bond during his first court appearance on Monday. Bryan Riley, 33,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

US helped 4 US citizens leave Afghanistan overland, official says

(CNN) — The United States facilitated the departure of four American citizens from Afghanistan via an overland route to a third country, a senior State Department official said Monday. "Our Embassy greeted the Americans as they crossed the border into the third country," the official told CNN. The official confirmed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy