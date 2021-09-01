Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kemper, Lauderdale, Leake, Neshoba, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 17:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kemper; Lauderdale; Leake; Neshoba; Newton The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Leake County in central Mississippi Northeastern Newton County in east central Mississippi Southwestern Kemper County in east central Mississippi Southern Neshoba County in east central Mississippi Northern Lauderdale County in east central Mississippi * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 534 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Meridian Station to Thomastown, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Meridian Station, Daleville and Blackwater around 540 PM CDT. Tamola around 545 PM CDT. Lauderdale around 550 PM CDT. Kewanee around 605 PM CDT. Tuscola around 615 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Tucker, Standing Pine and Redwater. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH