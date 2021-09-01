The Dawnsayer
A couple of miles outside of Toronto, there are over forty school buses buried deep underground. The interconnected vehicles serve as the foundation for a sprawling atomic bomb shelter begun in 1979 by self-described “social inventor” Bruce Beach. The Ark Two was privately funded and completed in 1985. According to the man, it can withstand a blast whose epicenter is just a few miles away. Today, Ark Two is in a state of neglect, and an aging Beach lives with his wife on the edge of poverty and squalor.filmthreat.com
