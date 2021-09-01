ESCC Provides Statement on Hurricane Ida Power Restoration Effort
ESCC stated the impact of Hurricane Ida and the steps taken for the restoration of the power lines in the affected areas. Today, the CEO-led Electricity Subsector Coordinating Council (ESCC) — which serves as the principal liaison between the federal government and the electric power industry on efforts to prepare for, and respond to, national-level disasters or threats to critical infrastructure — issued the following statement regarding the power restoration efforts underway in the wake of Hurricane Ida:www.tdworld.com
