Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

ESCC Provides Statement on Hurricane Ida Power Restoration Effort

tdworld.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESCC stated the impact of Hurricane Ida and the steps taken for the restoration of the power lines in the affected areas. Today, the CEO-led Electricity Subsector Coordinating Council (ESCC) — which serves as the principal liaison between the federal government and the electric power industry on efforts to prepare for, and respond to, national-level disasters or threats to critical infrastructure — issued the following statement regarding the power restoration efforts underway in the wake of Hurricane Ida:

www.tdworld.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Ida#Power Lines#Gulf States#Grid Power#Extreme Weather#Escc#Department Of Homeland#Dhs#National Security Council#Nsc#Appalachians#Utilities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Fullerton, CAdailytitan.com

Hurricane Ida spurs support efforts

On Aug. 29, the 16-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Ida hit the Louisiana coastline, leaving behind an aftermath of destruction. The 2005 hurricane killed over 1,800 people and was followed by years of rebuilding. Hurricane Ida’s damage and death toll is still not fully known, but its recovery will...
Louisiana StateWALB 10

Electric workers continue efforts to restore power in Louisiana

HOUMA, La. (WCTV) - It’s been a little more than a week since Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana, ripping through the state as a category 4 storm and leaving thousands without power. A team of Georgia linemen from Thomasville, Calhoun and Griffin have been staged in Louisiana since Ida made landfall....
Louisiana StatePosted by
Connecticut Public

Eversource Crews Working In Louisiana To Restore Power Following Hurricane Ida

In Louisiana, hundreds of thousands of homes still don’t have power more than a week after Hurricane Ida devastated the region. Eversource sent 159 line crews, 20 tree crews and 30 support personnel from New England down to Louisiana to help in the historic power restoration project. On Morning Edition, Ray Hardman interviewed lineman Scott Norvath, supervisor Tony Buzzeo and operations director Chris Menard about the task before them.
Energy Industrytdworld.com

Tech Firm in North America Helping West African Countries Improve Power Grid

Awesense, the organization transforming how utilities and industrials virtualize and decarbonize their systems, has teamed up with Ghanaian engineering firm, Arthur Energy Advisors to address power grid challenges in Ghana and Sierra Leone. Awesense was founded over a decade ago with the goal to decarbonize, decentralize, and digitalize the world’s...
Environmenttdworld.com

Transmission Makes the Grid Resilient to Extreme Weather

Report found that additional transmission ties would have generated significant cost savings for consumers and reduced outages during recent extreme weather events. Each additional gigawatt (GW) of transmission capacity connecting the Texas power grid (ERCOT) with neighboring states in the Southeast could have saved nearly US$1 billion and kept the heat on for approximately 200,000 Texas homes during Winter Storm Uri in February of 2021, according to a new report released by the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE). The report, 'Transmission Makes the Power System Resilient to Extreme Weather', details the value additional transmission would have provided during five severe weather events in Texas, the Northeast and the Midwest between 2014 and 2021.
Louisiana Statemunciejournal.com

Indiana Michigan Power Restores Power in Louisiana After Hurricane Ida

FORT WAYNE, Ind. –More than 300 Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) employees and contractors continue to restore customers in Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Ida. During the Labor Day weekend, I&M crews were able to begin restoring their first Ida-impacted customers. I&M Line workers, forestry experts, safety personnel and fleet...
Livingston, LAbrproud.com

DEMCO provides update on progress with power restoration

GREENWELL SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Power restoration is ongoing throughout Louisiana. A little over 29,000 DEMCO customers are without power on Tuesday. The electric utility company is providing an update for customers below:. 75 percent of meters back in service. Crews have restored 71 percent of distribution line miles. Forty...
Environmentitechpost.com

Hurricane Ida Power Outage Map from Space: Devastation Seen from NASA Satellite, Electricity Restoration Will Be A Long Process

The devastation of Hurricane Ida can be mapped out from space through NASA's space satellite showing power outages after lines and infrastructures were damaged. Energy Provider DEMCO says restoring power can take weeks. Power Outage From Space. Hurricane Ida's fierce winds, rain, and storm surge caused devastation after devastation across...
EnvironmentPosted by
KATC News

LANG provides update on Ida efforts

The Louisiana National Guard continues emergency operations following the wake and destruction of Hurricane Ida, while continuing its COVID-19 response missions. There are currently more than 5,380 Louisiana Guardsmen protecting lives and property, maintaining communications, and ensuring the continuity of operations and government throughout the state, LANG officials say. In addition to that number, there are 2,676 Guardsmen from 11 other states and 374 active-duty service members integrated into the response missions.
Louisiana Statetdworld.com

Ida Outage Restoration Nearing End, Some Northeast Blackouts Reported

About 20 percent of the state of Louisiana’s power outages from Hurricane Ida have been restored, according to the Department of Energy’s situation update from Friday. There are still about 928,000 people without power, 866,000 of which are in Louisiana, with about 46,000 without power in the Northeast, which is where Ida swept after coming aground and being downgraded to a tropical depression.
Environmentinvesting.com

Biden to visit hard-hit Louisiana to see damage from Hurricane Ida

WASHINGTON/NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Louisiana on Friday to get a first-hand look at the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ida, the monster storm that devastated the southern portion of the state and left 1 million people statewide without power. Biden is to meet Louisiana Governor John...

Comments / 0

Community Policy