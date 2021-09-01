Cancel
Calhoun County, AR

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Calhoun and southern Ouachita Counties through 600 PM CDT At 534 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from White Oak Lake State Park to near Cullendale to near Moro Bay. Movement was south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Camden... Stephens Calion... Chidester Louann... Poison Springs State Park Cullendale... White Oak Lake State Park Artesian... Delhi Kirkland... Reader Millers Bluff... Frenchport Elliot... Cross Roads in Ouachita County Fairview in Ouachita County... Troy Standard Umpstead... Bragg City MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Camden, AR
Ouachita County, AR
Calhoun County, AR
