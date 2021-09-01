MNPS seeks volunteer tutors for Accelerating Scholars Program

Metro Nashville Public Schools is recruiting 2,000 volunteers to provide 1:1 virtual tutoring for up to 7,000 students throughout the district to support learning recovery. Accelerating Scholars is an innovative intervention partnership with PENCIL, BrightPath Tutors, and others that was piloted in the 2020-21 school year and is expanding this year with a focus on economically disadvantaged students who have shown declines in academic growth.