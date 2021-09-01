Flood Advisory issued for Davidson, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 17:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Davidson; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern Davidson County in central North Carolina Randolph County in central North Carolina * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 634 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include High Point, Asheboro, Lexington, Randleman, North Carolina Zoo, Thomasville, Linwood, Archdale, Trinity, Denton, Franklinville, Gordontown, Martha, Ulah, Randleman Regional Reservior Marina, High Rock Lake Marina & Campground, High Rock Boat Dock Marina, Welcome and High Rock Lake. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.