Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davidson County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Davidson, Randolph by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 17:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Davidson; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern Davidson County in central North Carolina Randolph County in central North Carolina * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 634 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include High Point, Asheboro, Lexington, Randleman, North Carolina Zoo, Thomasville, Linwood, Archdale, Trinity, Denton, Franklinville, Gordontown, Martha, Ulah, Randleman Regional Reservior Marina, High Rock Lake Marina & Campground, High Rock Boat Dock Marina, Welcome and High Rock Lake. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Archdale, NC
City
Lexington, NC
County
Randolph County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Randleman, NC
City
Asheboro, NC
City
Linwood, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Denton, NC
City
Davidson, NC
City
Franklinville, NC
County
Davidson County, NC
City
Trinity, NC
City
Thomasville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#High Rock Lake#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Davidson Randolph#Eastern Davidson County#High Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Posted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said that it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the department will explore...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Pandemic unemployment benefits just expired. What will families do now?

The federal pandemic unemployment benefits program ends Monday, leaving millions to wonder how they’ll make ends meet for their families. An estimated 7.5 million people will be affected, according to calculations by the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. An additional 2.1 million unemployed people will lose the $300 per week federal supplement.
Premier LeaguePosted by
NBC News

Brazil-Argentina soccer match suspended in coronavirus dispute

SAO PAULO — A World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended amid chaotic scenes after local health officials walked onto the pitch on Sunday in a bid to remove three players who didn’t comply with coronavirus restrictions. The match featuring Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Brazil’s Neymar was stopped...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Marine held without bond in shooting of Florida family

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former Marine sharpshooter who told authorities he was high on methamphetamines when he invaded a home in Florida and fatally shot a mother, her 3-month-old baby and two others was ordered held without bond during his first court appearance on Monday. Bryan Riley, 33,...
Posted by
CNN

US helped 4 US citizens leave Afghanistan overland, official says

(CNN) — The United States facilitated the departure of four American citizens from Afghanistan via an overland route to a third country, a senior State Department official said Monday. "Our Embassy greeted the Americans as they crossed the border into the third country," the official told CNN. The official confirmed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy