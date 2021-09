Howling Village comes from Takashi Shimizu, director of the Ju-On (The Grudge) series. It starts with two reckless teenagers on a ghost hunt. They are trying to uncover the truth about a haunted phone booth leading to a cursed village that’s wiped off the maps. Unfortunately for the kids, the legend proves to be true. Traumatized and horrified, they tell the story to their family, and that’s how Kanata (Ayaka Miyoshi) is introduced to the spooky tale. She is a child psychologist with the power to communicate with the ghosts. Her exceptional and mysterious power, with her determination to locate the forgotten village, sets her on a quest for truth.