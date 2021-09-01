PPS August professional development labled a success; educators receive donated breakfasts, lunch from area entities

Filer Mill Community Club recently donated $1,000 to the Manistee Blessings in a Backpack Program. Pictured are Lisa Pepera from the Mill and MaryBeth Kennedy, from the local Blessings chapter. Blessings in a Backpack is a volunteer organization that is part of a national program. It was started in 2015 by Manistee United Methodist, First Baptist and First Congregational church as well as ECHO His Love and Manistee Area Public Schools. It started with 19 children and in 2020-2021, serviced 104 children. Of those, 32 were from Kennedy Elementary School, 20 from Jefferson Elementary School, 26 at CASMAN Academy, 20 at Manistee Middle School and six at the Armory Youth Project. The group provides weekend nutrition for these children.