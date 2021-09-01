‘Perry Smiles’ welcomes new addition to dental team; Curtis Edens joins Bryan Chrz, DDS
Local dentistry practice ‘Bryan Chrz, DDS’ recently changed its name to ‘Perry Smiles’, and with this change also came an addition of a second doctor to the dentistry team: Curtis Edens. Edens grew up in Fairfax, Oklahoma. His dad worked for a cattle ranch there and Edens shares he spent most of his summers working alongside him on the ranch. “I’ve built and repaired miles and miles of barbed…www.pdjnews.com
Comments / 0