50 Popular Songs That Can Be Used Without Permission

By Madison Troyer, Stacker News
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe year 1925 was significant in American history: Calvin Coolidge became president, the Harlem Renaissance was in full swing, the Scopes Trial began, the Chrysler Corporation was founded, and New York City officially became the largest city in the world. It was also a big year for the arts: F. Scott Fitzgerlad published The Great Gatsby, Virginia Woolf published Mrs. Dalloway, Go West hit theaters, and Jelly Roll Morton had audiences dancing to "Shreveport Stomps." Now, in 2021, those works, and hundreds of others like them, are hitting the public domain.

