Environment

Feeling fall-like with refreshing airmass in place

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe remainder of the week will be mild with low humidity and cooler temperatures; nights in the 50s and afternoons in the upper 60s to around 70°. Labor Day Weekend in Central New York is expected to be pleasant & mild with a few showers but plenty of dry time in between. Saturday looks like the nicest day with some scattered showers possible Saturday night into Sunday and a few thunderstorms possible on Labor Day. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

