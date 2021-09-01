Feeling fall-like with refreshing airmass in place
The remainder of the week will be mild with low humidity and cooler temperatures; nights in the 50s and afternoons in the upper 60s to around 70°. Labor Day Weekend in Central New York is expected to be pleasant & mild with a few showers but plenty of dry time in between. Saturday looks like the nicest day with some scattered showers possible Saturday night into Sunday and a few thunderstorms possible on Labor Day. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.www.cnyhomepage.com
