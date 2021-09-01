Cancel
Winston-salem, NC

1 student killed in shooting at North Carolina high school

By TOM FOREMAN Jr.
fairfieldcitizenonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after one student was fatally shot at a North Carolina high school, officials said. Winston-Salem police Chief Catrina Thompson, fighting back tears, told a news conference that Mount Tabor High School went into immediate lockdown as emergency responders, sheriff's deputies and police officers arrived just after noon to search for the suspect, who she said was believed to be a student at the school.

