Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

First look at Paddy Pimblett in UFC kit (Photo)

By Nicole Bosco
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaddy Pimblett is making his long-awaited UFC debut and he has posted a picture of himself in his first UFC fight kit. The UFC is a place for a fighter to become a star. Every week is a chance for a new upcoming fighter to make their splash on the big stage and possibly change their life. On this week’s agenda is former Cage Warrior champion Paddy Pimblett. The 26-year-old English fighter will be making his UFC debut on Saturday night when he takes on Luigi Vendramini at UFC Vegas 36. In the lead-up to fight night Pimblett posted a photo of himself decked out in the official UFC fight kit, a sight fans have been waiting years for.

fansided.com

Comments / 1

FanSided

FanSided

139K+
Followers
330K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Ufc Apex#Combat#Cage Warrior#English#Mma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister Shows Body In Revealing Dress

Aoife McGregor, the sister of UFC star Conor McGregor recently took to her Instagram account and posted a short video clip flaunting her tanned body in a revealing, light pinkish-purple colored dress. Vitor Belfort makes bold comments on Conor McGregor. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort recently made...
UFCMMAmania.com

Paddy Pimblett video highlights: ‘Baddy’ makes UFC Vegas 36 debut on Sept. 4

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is shoving Paddy Pimblett right down our collective throats ahead of the Liverpool native’s Octagon debut this Sat. night (Sept. 4, 2021) at APEX in Las Vegas, and “The Baddy” better deliver something spectacular after all this insufferable hype. No doubt Luigi Vendramini is looking to...
UFCmmanews.com

McGregor Again References Wife’s DM In Fiery Spat With Poirier

Jolie Poirier’s mysterious DM request to Conor McGregor continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for McGregor’s trash-talking repertoire. In the days leading up to UFC 264, Jolie Poirier appeared to send Conor McGregor a direct message request on Instagram. Dustin Poirier and many fans doubted the authenticity of the request, so McGregor decided to present evidence to remove all doubt. We may never know what was the nature of Jolie’s message, but we do know that McGregor has continued to milk it for all its worth. Another example of this could be found late Sunday night.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield Paycheck For Belfort Fight Leaks

The 58-year-old Evander Holyfield has agreed to box Vitor Belfort on September 11 as per the reports of TMZ sports. It reports come after it was found that Oscar De La Hoya has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of his comeback fight with Vitor Belfort. The one remaining hurdle is getting Holyfield-Belfort approved by the California State Athletic Commission.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Braun Strowman Signs Massive New Contract

Will AEW or Impact ‘get these hands?!’ WWE released former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman to the shock of many within the WWE Universe earlier this year. This has led fans everywhere to speculate what would be next for the former leader of the ‘Strowman Express’ and while people have speculated both All Elite Wrestling and Impact Wrestling, it appears that you won’t have to wait much longer. Braun Strowman recently ‘ripped off’ this top AEW star.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AJ Lee Drops Surprising AEW Bombshell

On the recent episode of AEW Dynamite, we saw CM Punk make his second appearance on AEW, but his first appearance on the Dynamite program. When Punk came into the ring, he was asked a plethora of questions to which he answered. Not only did Punk tell us why he was in AEW (young talent and Darby Allin), but he also let us in on some stars that may be making their way to AEW as well. One of these stars goes to bed with Punk nightly….Goldberg Wife ‘Furious’ With Top WWE Star.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva Pregnant With Top Star’s Baby

Candice LeRae is pregnant with Johnny Gargano’s baby! See the photo below. As many of our readers are well aware of, WWE basically gave away stars so that AEW could take them. Heck, even Vince McMahon stated that maybe WWE could help out AEW by cutting their roster down a ton. As it seems, AEW are doing very well with their roster that hosts many former WWE stars and will continue to host such as 90-day clauses start to dwindle down. Now, just who could be the next one from WWE that will make a huge statement in AEW with a title match? Roman Reigns Tells Top WWE Star To Retire.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz Drops Sad Joe Rogan Bombshell

Joe Rogan is currently one of the most popular personalities in the world of MMA, largely thanks to his commentary skills and also his podcast. Conor McGregor’s crazy message to Joe Rogan was also leaked previously. It was also previously reported that Joe Rogan tested positive for COVID-19. Tito Ortiz...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns & Usos ‘Removed’ From Smackdown?

WWE is set to hold its next tour in the UK later this month as the company announced that it will hold live events in Newcastle at the Utilita Arena on Sunday, September 19, London on Monday, September 20, Cardiff on Tuesday, September 21, and Glasgow on Wednesday, September 22. When WWE first confirmed the SmackDown tour, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Big E, Sasha Banks, Bayley, The Usos, and more were advertised to appear.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Manny Pacquiao ‘Embarrassing’ Paycheck Leaks

Manny Pacquiao is definitely one of the greatest boxers in the history of the sport. Manny Pacquiao also dropped a huge Logan Paul bombshell. Manny Pacquiao also recently took to Instagram and uploaded a video where he was hit hard with a wooden rod on his abdomen as part of his training. It has been suggested by many that a win by Pacquiao will render him one of the best boxers of all time. Manny was supposed to face off against Errol Spence Jr. on August 21st but the match had to be cancelled after Spence Jr. suffered an injury to his eye.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather Admits To ‘Rigging’ Huge Fight

YouTuber-turned-pro boxer Logan Paul had survived the eight-round exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather as the outcome saw a draw. Many people who took to social media had raised the question if Mayweather took it easier than normal on Paul. Floyd Mayweather might have taken it easier on Logan Paul. Mayweather...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Struggles’ To Walk In New Video

Not many things seem to stand in the way of Conor McGregor. Just when we thought the man was down and out, he has started to make his was back in a huge way. Many who have dealt with the same injury that Conor has dealt with have taken months upon months to recover or at minimum, start the healing process. Conor McGrgeor is breaking records with how quickly we are seeing him step back into the limelight without a cast of doubt….Colby Covington Leaks Tyron Woodley ‘Rigging’ Fight.
Las Vegas, NVYardbarker

Manny Pacquiao had to be spoon-fed by wife Jinkee after boxing loss

Manny Pacquiao needed some extra special care from his wife Jinkee after his boxing loss to Yordenis Ugas at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nev. Pacquiao lost a unanimous decision to Ugas, who was a fill-in opponent after Errol Spence Jr. got hurt. The 42-year-old Filipino boxing legend suffered a cut over his left eye and had blurry vision in his right eye after the defeat.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Money Deposit At Bank Leaks

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.

Comments / 0

Community Policy