First look at Paddy Pimblett in UFC kit (Photo)
Paddy Pimblett is making his long-awaited UFC debut and he has posted a picture of himself in his first UFC fight kit. The UFC is a place for a fighter to become a star. Every week is a chance for a new upcoming fighter to make their splash on the big stage and possibly change their life. On this week’s agenda is former Cage Warrior champion Paddy Pimblett. The 26-year-old English fighter will be making his UFC debut on Saturday night when he takes on Luigi Vendramini at UFC Vegas 36. In the lead-up to fight night Pimblett posted a photo of himself decked out in the official UFC fight kit, a sight fans have been waiting years for.fansided.com
