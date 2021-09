CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was killed after being struck by a CTA Blue Line train overnight. Police said the 40-year-old man was struck by an inbound train in the 4900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 12:30 a.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. [Significant Delays] Blue Line trains are running w/residual delays following an earlier medical emergency on the tracks at Jefferson Park. Service is resuming, allow extra time. — cta (@cta) August 25, 2021 Blue Line trains are running with residual delays.