White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Engel (shoulder) has made progress the last two days, but the White Sox still don't have a plan for him to go on a rehab assignment. Engel was placed on the injured list Aug. 13, the day after the Field of Dreams game, with left shoulder inflammation. At the time, he was also diagnosed with right groin tightness, though it's unclear if his current situation is due to both injuries or one of the two. This means continued opportunities for Brian Goodwin in right field.