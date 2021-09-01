Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: On bench versus southpaw
Bellinger is out of the lineup Wednesday against Atlanta, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Bellinger won't start against left-handed pitchers the rest of the season, and that's the case Wednesday with southpaw Max Fried pitching for Atlanta. The 26-year-old outfielder had a strong first half of August with a .917 OPS, but he's fallen back into a slump over the past 13 games with a .119/.116/.119 slash line. Chris Taylor will receive the start in center field for Los Angeles.www.cbssports.com
