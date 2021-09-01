Cancel
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: On bench versus southpaw

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBellinger is out of the lineup Wednesday against Atlanta, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Bellinger won't start against left-handed pitchers the rest of the season, and that's the case Wednesday with southpaw Max Fried pitching for Atlanta. The 26-year-old outfielder had a strong first half of August with a .917 OPS, but he's fallen back into a slump over the past 13 games with a .119/.116/.119 slash line. Chris Taylor will receive the start in center field for Los Angeles.

Cody Bellinger
Slash
#Dodgers#Southpaw
