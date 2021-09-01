Cubs' Dillon Maples: Activated Wednesday
Maples (finger) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Maples landed on the injured list due to a right middle finger blister in late July, but he joined Triple-A Iowa for a rehab assignment Aug. 11. Across nine rehab appearances, the right-hander posted an 8.64 ERA and 1.92 WHIP in 8.1 innings. He has a 2.28 ERA in 27.2 innings across 24 innings with the major-league club this year, but he hasn't been used in many high-leverage situations.www.cbssports.com
