MLB

Cubs' Dillon Maples: Activated Wednesday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Maples (finger) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Maples landed on the injured list due to a right middle finger blister in late July, but he joined Triple-A Iowa for a rehab assignment Aug. 11. Across nine rehab appearances, the right-hander posted an 8.64 ERA and 1.92 WHIP in 8.1 innings. He has a 2.28 ERA in 27.2 innings across 24 innings with the major-league club this year, but he hasn't been used in many high-leverage situations.

Cubs Roster Moves: Adbert Alzolay and Dillon Maples Activated Off the Injured List

There’s some good news for your hump day. Just as rosters expanded from 26 to 28, the Cubs have activated a couple of arms, Adbert Alzolay and Dillon Maples. Maples has been on the injured list since July 28th … with a blister, though it’s worth pointing out that he also five walks and 3 HBPs in the 3.0 innings he completed spanning five appearances just before hitting the IL. I’m sure he really did have a blister, but that one always felt a little more like an opportunity to get a break and reset at a very difficult time. Maples, 29, is out of options and could very well be staring at his final month with the Chicago Cubs unless things somehow go exceedingly – indeed, unexpectedly, well. For however much talent he has, he was just never able to harness it all at once.
Alzolay, Maples activated, join Cubs' bullpen

Major League rosters expanded to 28 players on Wednesday to start the final full month of the regular season, and rather than make any other Minor League callups, the Cubs used the two spots to activate right-handers Adbert Alzolay and Dillon Maples from the 10-day injured list. Alzolay had been...
FanSided

3 Cubs players who won’t be back next season

The Chicago Cubs are in complete free-fall, and it’s completely expected. The North Siders are closing in on a franchise-record losing streak, but who will be back to redeem themselves next year?. The question for the Cubs might not be ‘Who won’t be back’, but rather ‘Who will be back’?
FanSided

Benches clear after minor league bat-flip gone wrong (Video)

Watch benches clear after minor league bat-flip gone wrong. Benches clearing in baseball is nothing new but it’s exciting every time it happens. But this brawl takes the take on many, many levels and it all started with a bat-flip. The whole thing happened on Friday night when the Arizona Diamondbacks Triple-A affiliate Reno Aces played the Tacoma Rainiers.
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
The Cubs Just Walked It Off in the 11th Because the Pirates Simply Dropped an Infield Pop Up

Although the Cubs couldn’t hold onto the lead in the 9th inning and had to take things to 11, it was totally worth it. Because THIS is how they walked it off on the Pirates:. A pop-up that should’ve set the Pirates up to be able to escape the 11th inning, and instead, it’s a drop and a walk-off for the Cubs. Now THAT’s how you lose more games than the Cubs.
Astros vs. Mariners prediction: Houston will sweep Seattle

The Mariners swept the Rangers this week, but are in the process of getting swept by that other team from the Lone Star State, the Astros. Seattle will start Tyler Anderson (6-8, ERA 4.10) on Sunday. Anderson has been stingy, allowing a total of two runs over his last two starts (both vs. the Rangers) covering 11 ²/₃ innings.
ClutchPoints

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman’s outlook gets blunt take from Aaron Boone after meltdown vs. Orioles

It has been a wild season for New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman. And it got even wilder on Saturday when he allowed the Baltimore Orioles to occupy all bases in the top of the ninth inning and allow the go-ahead run that gave the O’s the 4-3 win. It was certainly a loss that’s tough to swallow for Aaron Boone and the Yankees. Apart from the fact that the Yankees shouldn’t be losing at home against the worst team in baseball today, the loss also came on the heels of a brilliant stretch from Chapman.
Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis suffers setback in recovery from knee surgery

PHOENIX — The once growing hope of Kyle Lewis returning to the lineup to provide a jolt to the Mariners’ hot-then-cold-then-lukewarm-then-inert offense has slowly faded to somewhere between doubtful and not happening. During the pregame media session Friday from Chase Field, Mariners manager Scott Servais delivered the discouraging news that...
Christian Yelich Out of Brewers Lineup Sunday

Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yelich will sit out of Sunday’s matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals. https://twitter.com/AdamMcCalvy/status/1434546576077303813. Yelich will get a day off Sunday, last playing in Saturday’s 4-0 win over the Cardinals, going 1-for-4. In a season marred by injury, Yelich has played 94 games,...
Mariners’ Options for Kyle Seager in 2022 Offseason

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 22: Kyle Seager #15 of the Seattle Mariners hits a three-run home run in the 11th inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on August 22, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) At the conclusion of this season, the Seattle Mariners...
Tribune-Review

Anthony Alford's 2 homers not enough as Pirates lose to Cubs

Steven Brault was sitting next to Michael Perez on the lower bench in the visiting dugout with an obstructed view of Wrigley Field when they heard Anthony Alford make contact with the pitch. It was so loud that the Pittsburgh Pirates battery mates turned and looked at each other, recognizing...
Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Making rehab start Wednesday

Alzolay (hamstring) is scheduled to make a rehab start with Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Alzolay is set to throw about three innings in his first rehab outing, and he'll be evaluated afterward to make sure there's no soreness in his hamstring. The right-hander has been on the shelf since Aug. 14 with a hamstring strain, and he'll likely need at least one more rehab a start after Wednesday before potentially rejoining the big-league rotation.
Cubs, Rockies postponed; split doubleheader Wednesday

The soggy summer of 2021 continues, as more heavy rain hit the Chicago area Tuesday evening, forcing postponement of the Cubs/Rockies game scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT. The makeup game is scheduled for tomorrow, August 25, at 5:30 p.m. CT, as the second game of a split doubleheader at Wrigley Field, following the regularly scheduled game at 1:20 p.m. CT. Both games will be seven-inning regulation games.

