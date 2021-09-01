Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Christian County, KY

Christian County Health Department reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths

By Jennifer P. Brown
Posted by 
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 4 days ago

The Christian County Health Department reported six new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. Of those, five had not been vaccinated and all had underlying health conditions.

“We strongly encourage those of you in the community who have not yet been vaccinated to please consider getting your COVID-19 vaccine,” department spokeswoman Amanda Sweeney Brunt said in a news release.

The deceased included five men, ages 62, 67, 68, 69 and 76, and one woman, age 75. The only one among them who had been vaccinated was the 76-year-old man.

It’s the largest number of deaths reported in a single day since the pandemic began.

In addition to those deaths, Sweeney reported six additional Christian County deaths from 2020, which were confirmed following an audit of the reporting system between the local health department and state records.

“Additional details of the six deaths from 2020 are still pending,” she said.

Christian County’s death toll from the coronavirus is now 114.

COVID-19 hospitalizations approach record high

The recent deaths were confirmed as Jennie Stuart Medical Center sees a significant spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

On Wednesday, Jennie Stuart was treating 37 patients who were hospitalized with COVID-19 — the most since Jan. 11, according to data provided by spokeswoman Jayme Tubbs. There have only been seven days during the pandemic that Jennie Stuart has recorded more COVID-19 hospitalizations. The highest single-day total was 42, on Jan. 7. Wednesday’s total reflects an increase of more than 500% since Aug. 1.

Jennie Stuart spokesman Chris Jung released additional information about recent COVID-19 hospitalizations. During the month of August, there were 103 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 94 were unvaccinated. There 24 patients sent to intensive care, and 23 of those were unvaccinated. There were 17 COVID-19 patients placed on a ventilator, and all of them were unvaccinated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o8PLT_0bjueHB400
(Jennie Stuart Medical Center graph)

“It’s never been more important for people to receive a COVID-19 vaccination,” Jung said.

The health department, at 1700 Canton St., provides the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations free of charge on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Appointments are not required, and vaccines are given between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

COVID-19 testing is available by appointment between 9 and 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the health department. The number to call for appointments is 270-887-4160.

Comments / 1

Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Christian County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Vaccines
Christian County, KY
Health
Christian County, KY
Coronavirus
County
Christian County, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Moderna And#Johnson Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Aiken County, SCWRDW-TV

Aiken County copes with death of 4th-grader with COVID

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A special meeting of the Aiken County school board was called in the aftermath of two student deaths this week, including one who was infected with COVID-19. The school board called a special meeting for Tuesday to discuss discuss topics related to COVID concerns impacting area schools.
Ohio StateWFMJ.com

CDC: COVID-19 transmission at highest level for all Ohio counties

According to the CDC, all counties across Ohio are now rated in the 'red' category for high community transmission of COVID-19. This comes as the Ohio Health Department reports 6,179 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the last 24-hours on Friday. CDC data shows Ashtabula County was the last of...
Daviess County, INwamwamfm.com

Daviess County COVID-19 Update

The Daviess County Health Department released the latest COVID-19 numbers yesterday. The Health Department says 59 new cases have been confirmed since Wednesday. Of those cases, 48 individuals were unvaccinated with 10 of those being children under the age of 12. The other 11 individuals were fully vaccinated. 3,681 cases...
Tuscarawas County, OHTimes Reporter

COVID cases climbing in Tuscarawas County

DOVER — The Tuscarawas County Health Department announced Friday that 320 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county in the previous seven days, an increase from the 227 cases during the previous week. As of Friday afternoon, the department reported 627 active cases in Tuscarawas County. There were...
Public HealthTaylor Daily Press

The delta variant does not cause the most severe cases of corona in…

Concerns about the consequences of the delta variable have been growing among the country’s youngest for several weeks, given the increasing number of children in hospitals. The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), the leading federal public health agency, studied data of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in 99 counties in 14 US states, covering nearly 10 percent of the US population.
Agriculturemarketresearchtelecast.com

The US food assistance program does not cover everyone hit by the pandemic

The administration of President Joe Biden has approved the largest increase in its history of aid from the program known as ‘SNAP’, the largest federal nutrition assistance in the US It is a public aid to individuals and families with low incomes so that they can buy various foods in certain stores.
Flagler County, FLWESH

Pediatric COVID-19 ﻿cases causing concern in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Pediatric COVID-19 cases have been a concern in Flagler County, though health department officials say they are not seeing a large number of hospitalizations there in children. The largest group of cases in Florida last week were in the under-12 group: It was 23,000. In Flagler...
North Coast Journal

Public Health Reports 29 New COVID-19 Cases, Child Hospitalized

Humboldt County Public Health confirmed 29 new COVID-19 cases today — making 463 this week — while also reporting three new hospitalizations, including one of a child under the age of 10. In a press release, Humboldt County Public Health Director Sofia Pereira said it is vitally important local residents...
Montgomery County, TNclarksvillenow.com

Over 3,700 Clarksville-Montgomery County students quarantined for COVID-19, new dashboard released

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – As of Wednesday, 3,773 students are quarantined for COVID-19 exposure, and 832 of those are self-reported, positive cases according an update sent to Clarksville-Montgomery County School System families Wednesday evening. Just a week ago, on Aug. 25, there were 584 self-reported, positive COVID-19 student cases,...
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Coronavirus hospitalizations dropping steadily in LA County

The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus-related conditions in Los Angeles County dropped by more than 50 from the previous day, and by more than 150 in the past week, officials announced Saturday, Sept. 4. The state’s COVID-19 dashboard posted 1,537 people in private or public hospitals on Saturday, 56...
Dubois County, INduboiscountyfreepress.com

Another resident dies from Covid; 44 new cases

Another Dubois County death has been attributed to Covid-19 bringing the total up to 120. Additionally, 44 new cases were recorded in the county on Friday. This brings the total number of cases up to 7,106 since the pandemic began. The county advisory status has been lowered to the “orange”...
Howard County, MDWbaltv.com

Howard Co. officials ready to administer booster shots pending FDA approval

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County officials want residents to know they will be ready to administer booster shots as soon as the Food and Drug Administration approval. As soon as the FDA approves boosters, Howard County officials announced Friday they will launch vaccine booster clinics for residents at independent living facilities, small assisted living homes and 50 plus centers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy