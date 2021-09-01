Christian County Health Department reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths

The Christian County Health Department reported six new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. Of those, five had not been vaccinated and all had underlying health conditions.

“We strongly encourage those of you in the community who have not yet been vaccinated to please consider getting your COVID-19 vaccine,” department spokeswoman Amanda Sweeney Brunt said in a news release.

The deceased included five men, ages 62, 67, 68, 69 and 76, and one woman, age 75. The only one among them who had been vaccinated was the 76-year-old man.

It’s the largest number of deaths reported in a single day since the pandemic began.

In addition to those deaths, Sweeney reported six additional Christian County deaths from 2020, which were confirmed following an audit of the reporting system between the local health department and state records.

“Additional details of the six deaths from 2020 are still pending,” she said.

Christian County’s death toll from the coronavirus is now 114.

COVID-19 hospitalizations approach record high

The recent deaths were confirmed as Jennie Stuart Medical Center sees a significant spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

On Wednesday, Jennie Stuart was treating 37 patients who were hospitalized with COVID-19 — the most since Jan. 11, according to data provided by spokeswoman Jayme Tubbs. There have only been seven days during the pandemic that Jennie Stuart has recorded more COVID-19 hospitalizations. The highest single-day total was 42, on Jan. 7. Wednesday’s total reflects an increase of more than 500% since Aug. 1.

Jennie Stuart spokesman Chris Jung released additional information about recent COVID-19 hospitalizations. During the month of August, there were 103 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 94 were unvaccinated. There 24 patients sent to intensive care, and 23 of those were unvaccinated. There were 17 COVID-19 patients placed on a ventilator, and all of them were unvaccinated.

(Jennie Stuart Medical Center graph)

“It’s never been more important for people to receive a COVID-19 vaccination,” Jung said.

The health department, at 1700 Canton St., provides the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations free of charge on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Appointments are not required, and vaccines are given between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

COVID-19 testing is available by appointment between 9 and 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the health department. The number to call for appointments is 270-887-4160.