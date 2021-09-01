Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

The Byrdie Boy Guide to Caring for a Bald Head

By Bryan Levandowski
Byrdie
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many guys, going completely bald, whether by choice or as a result of hair loss, can be liberating. No need to worry about bad hair days, bed head, using too much (or too little) of a styling product, burning your scalp with the hair dryer, ending up with helmet head after cycling...you get the picture. Bald heads are badass, super stylish, have tons of character, and are considerably low-maintenance. But that doesn’t mean you can just buzz and go without tending to your scalp afterward (and, while we’re at it, beforehand as well). Scalp skin deserves the same attention as the skin on our face, which means properly tending to your scalp before you shave off all your hair, and adopting a post-shave skincare regimen for your newly liberated head.

