Rosie O'Donnell will interview 9/11 truthers who were cut from Spike Lee's HBO documentary

Lee's four-part HBO documentary series includes giving airtime to the conspiracy group Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth, which questions how and why the World Trade Center towers fell. “I got questions,” Lee said in an interview with The New York Times. "And I hope that maybe the legacy of this documentary is that Congress holds a hearing, a congressional hearing about 9/11." Lee also tells The Times: "The amount of heat that it takes to make steel melt, that temperature’s not reached. And then the juxtaposition of the way Building 7 fell to the ground — when you put it next to other building collapses that were demolitions, it’s like you’re looking at the same thing. But people going to make up their own mind. My approach is put the information in the movie and let people decide for themselves. I respect the intelligence of the audience." Lee was slammed on Twitter for his comments. "Hearing 'jet fuel can’t melt steel beams' is like a poisonous, worm-filled version of Proust’s madeleine," tweeted MSNBC's Chris Hayes.