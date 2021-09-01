Cancel
Rosie O'Donnell will interview 9/11 truthers who were cut from Spike Lee's HBO documentary

Primetimer
Primetimer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

O'Donnell, who also believes in 9/11 conspiracy theories, is set to interview the 9/11 family members who were reportedly cut from Lee's Epicenters: 9/11➔2021½ after backlash for including 9/11 truthers.

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

Rosie O'donnell
Spike Lee
