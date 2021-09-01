Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

B Positive overhauls its premise and cast for Season 2

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 4 days ago

The first season of the Chuck Lorre comedy revolved around Thomas Middleditch's Drew, a recently divorced therapist who needed a new kidney, which is supplied by Annaleigh Ashford's Gina. Season 1 focused on their growing friendship. In Season 2, the focus will shift to the assisted living facility where Gina works. As a result, B Positive, created by Marco Pennette, has promoted Linda Lavin, Gary Anthony Higgins and Darryl Stephens to series regulars after they recurred last season and added six new actors. Hector Elizondo, Jane Seymour, Ben Vereen, Celia Weston and Jim Beaver will recur as residents of the assisted living facility, while Anna Maria Horsford will play the facility’s administrator. Season 1 regulars Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G. and Terrence Terrell are all set to return. "Having donated a kidney and saved a man’s life, Gina has learned that happiness is in the giving, not the getting,” Lorre said in a statement. “She puts this principle to work by trying to improve the lives of the elderly residents of Valley Hills, the assisted living facility where she’s been working. In the meantime, Drew is struggling with a strange new feeling. Post-surgery, he’s convinced he’s in love with Gina. It’s complicated.”

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Beaver
Person
Annaleigh Ashford
Person
Thomas Middleditch
Person
Hector Elizondo
Person
Darryl Stephens
Person
Linda Lavin
Person
Jane Seymour
Person
Anna Maria Horsford
Person
Ben Vereen
Person
Chuck Lorre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B Positive#Friendship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Manifest Season 4: Which Cast Members Will Be Back?

News of Manifest taking flight broke over the weekend, and it elicited a strong response from both the fandom and those associated with the series. News of the renewal broke on the so-called "828 day." It came after weeks of negotiations, but fans will have peace of mind knowing that...
Celebritiescartermatt.com

Ed Asner dead at 91; Cobra Kai, Blue Bloods, Lou Grant among TV credits

This morning, it was reported that we’ve unfortunately lost a legend. Ed Asner, one of the most prolific actors of the past six-plus decades, has died at the age of 91. The news of Asner’s passing was reported today by Deadline, who noted that he was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing. It’s hard to know how to sum up Asner’s career in just a few words, since he is one of those actors who is known for entirely different things depending on the generation you grew up in.
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

'Conners' Season 4 premiere will be live

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- ABC has announced that the Season 4 premiere of its sitcom, The Conners, will be broadcast live on Sept. 22. The show "is set to return with more laughs, surprise guests, a live episode and a chance for viewers to win a virtual appearance as a member of the Conner family in the Season 4 premiere," the network said in a press release Thursday.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Lucifer' Season 6 Adds Young Actor to Cast

Lucifer Season 6 is just a few weeks away, and Netflix has revealed another actor who will pop up in the new installment. Young actor Andersen Bloomberg will join the cast for at least one episode, based on Netflix's promotional photos. Bloomberg, the son of actress Jennifer Pfalzgraff, has appeared in two short films, A Cure for Love & Death and Michael's Hearing Problem, but Lucifer will be his highest-profile project to date. He'll play a young boy named Jimmy in Episode 3. Spoilers ahead on who "Jimmy" actually is in this new season.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘For Life’ & ‘Rebel’ Not Getting New Seasons On IMDb TV Following Runs Of Existing Episodes

IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, is not proceeding with picking up new seasons of canceled ABC drama series For Life and Rebel. The decision was made after the streamer evaluated the performance of the two shows’ existing seasons on the AVOD platform. Season 1 and 2 of For Life became available on IMDb TV at the end of June through a deal with Sony Pictures TV; Rebel’s first season joined it on the service two weeks later under a pact with ABC Signature. Both agreements included an option for a new season order based on how the existing seasons performed...
TV SeriesPopculture

Peacock Cancels Classic Series Revival After Only 1 Season

Peacock has canceled the sequel to Punky Brewster after just one season. Deadline reports that the NBCUniversal streamer has opted out of continuing the series with a second season. The continuation of the classic 1984 sitcom starring Soleil Moon Frye as the titular Punky was one of the streaming services first announced original series, alongside the reboot of Saved By The Bell, Rutherford Falls, and Girls5Eva, all of which have been renewed. The reboot premiered on Peacock in February and brought back much of the original cast.
TV SeriesETOnline.com

Hallmark's 'Chesapeake Shores' Boss on Season 5 and Jesse Metcalfe's Exit (Exclusive)

It's been a long wait for the return of Hallmark Channel's Chesapeake Shores, which had a creative revamp heading into season 5. With a new showrunner at the helm, a renewed focus on the O'Brien clan and major casting changes (see: Jesse Metcalfe's early exit, the last-minute addition of Robert Buckley), the multigenerational family drama is turning over a new leaf.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Chesapeake Shores: Season Six? Has the Hallmark Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the Hallmark Channel cable channel, the Chesapeake Shores TV series stars Meghan Ory, Treat Williams, Diane Ladd, Robert Buckley, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny, and Andrew Francis. Jesse Metcalfe guests. The store explores the lives of the O’Brien family, after the homecoming of eldest daughter Abby O’Brien (Ory), a high-powered career woman and divorced mother of two. Over the past few seasons, Abby has leaned on her family to strike a balance between her professional and personal lives. This season will see her coming into her own as her father Mick’s (Williams) new business partner and facing a new challenge when successful and eccentric entrepreneur Evan McKenzie (Buckley) brings a new development project into town.
TV SeriesKATU.com

Robert Buckley Shares New Role on "Chesapeake Shores"

He's the new billionaire on the hit Hallmark Channel show "Chesapeake Shores"! Robert Buckley joined us to share his role in the fifth season of the show and how it will shake up the lives of the O'Brien family, especially for Abby!. No stranger to playing the leading man, Robert...
TV SeriesComicBook

Manifest Season 4: Cast and Crew Nearing Deals With Netflix for Revival

The "Save Manifest" campaign is seemingly nearing the end of the road as Netflix is closing in on the conclusion of "complex negotiations" with Warner Bros. Television. Once all is said and done it will see a fourth season of the series premiere on the streamer. According to Deadline, WBTV has "started negotiations with the cast" and both returning and new writers for the shows fourth season. They also note that with talks now very far along with Netflix, NBCUniversal is no longer in contention to be the home for the new series (having previously cancelled the series earlier this year). The cast for the hit series saw their contracts expire back in June, meaning they've likely got a bit of leverage in this fresh round of negotiations.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Chesapeake Shores: Season Five Viewer Votes

Will Abby find a love that lasts in the fifth season of the Chesapeake Shores TV show on Hallmark Channel? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Chesapeake Shores is cancelled or renewed for season six. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fifth season episodes of Chesapeake Shores here.
TV SeriesSFGate

ABC Announces Original 'Wonder Years' Cast to Guest Star Across Sitcoms, Releases New Reboot Trailer

The cast of the original “Wonder Years” will guest star across ABC sitcoms on the night of the reboot’s premiere, Sept. 22. First, Dan Lauria, who played patriarch Jack Arnold on the late-1980s and early-’90s family sitcom, will appear on “The Goldbergs,” which airs at 8 p.m. on the Alphabet network. That will be followed by premiere of the reboot at 8:30 p.m., which will include “a nod” to the iconic theme song originally covered by Joe Cocker.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

For Life season 3, Rebel season 2 not happening at IMDb TV

Would it have been nice to see a For Life season 3, or a Rebel season 2 renewal happen at some point? Absolutely it would. However, just because it would be nice doesn’t mean that it automatically comes to pass … and that brings us to where we are today.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

Get to Know The Circle's Season 3 Cast

Watch: 5 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Netflix's "The Circle" We're coming full Circle. Hit Netflix reality competition series The Circle is back for season three, premiering Sept. 8, and this cast seems even more dramatic than last year's addicting social experiment participants. Eight new contestants enter The Circle...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

B Positive Promotes Linda Lavin and 2 Others — Plus, Meet the 6 New Cast Members Joining for Season 2

B Positive‘s ensemble just got a lot larger — and that includes big promotions for three existing cast members. CBS on Wednesday confirmed that Linda Lavin (Norma), David Anthony Higgins (Jerry) and Darryl Stephens (Gideon) have all been elevated to series-regular status for Season 2. They join returning series regulars Annaleigh Ashford (Gina), Thomas Middleditch (Drew), Kether Donohue (Gabby), Sara Rue (Julia), Izzy G. (Maddie) and Terrence Terrell (Eli). In addition, the network has released a statement by executive producer Chuck Lorre, who reveals the central premise of Season 2: “Having donated a kidney and saved a man’s life, Gina has learned that...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Other Two: Season Three? Has the HBO Max Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the HBO Max subscription service, The Other Two stars Drew Tarver, Heléne Yorke, Case Walker, Ken Marino, and Molly Shannon, with Brandon Scott Jones, Gideon Glick, Josh Segarra, and Wanda Sykes recurring. Guest stars include Ali Ahn, James Anderson, Justin Bartha, Jordana Brewster, Alessia Cara, Marcia DeBonis, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Ryan Farrell, Jimmy Fowlie, Noah Galvin, Zosia Mamet, Debi Mazar, Derek Peth, Alison Rich, Tuc Watkins, Bowen Yang, and Ian Ziering. The comedy centers on 28-year-old struggling actor Cary Dubeck (Tarver) and his 30-year-old sister, Brooke Dubek (Yorke), a former dancer who is struggling with life, when their little brother Chase (Walker), aka “ChaseDreams,” skyrockets to fame, courtesy of the Internet. In season two, with their pop star brother officially entering retirement at the ripe old age of 14, Brooke and Cary must now contend with a new famous family member: their 53-year-old mother Pat (Shannon), and her eponymous daytime talk show. Humiliated at being “the other two” yet again, they double down and make it their mission not to be.

Comments / 0

Community Policy