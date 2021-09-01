B Positive overhauls its premise and cast for Season 2

The first season of the Chuck Lorre comedy revolved around Thomas Middleditch's Drew, a recently divorced therapist who needed a new kidney, which is supplied by Annaleigh Ashford's Gina. Season 1 focused on their growing friendship. In Season 2, the focus will shift to the assisted living facility where Gina works. As a result, B Positive, created by Marco Pennette, has promoted Linda Lavin, Gary Anthony Higgins and Darryl Stephens to series regulars after they recurred last season and added six new actors. Hector Elizondo, Jane Seymour, Ben Vereen, Celia Weston and Jim Beaver will recur as residents of the assisted living facility, while Anna Maria Horsford will play the facility’s administrator. Season 1 regulars Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G. and Terrence Terrell are all set to return. "Having donated a kidney and saved a man’s life, Gina has learned that happiness is in the giving, not the getting,” Lorre said in a statement. “She puts this principle to work by trying to improve the lives of the elderly residents of Valley Hills, the assisted living facility where she’s been working. In the meantime, Drew is struggling with a strange new feeling. Post-surgery, he’s convinced he’s in love with Gina. It’s complicated.”