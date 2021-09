Maudine Halcomb, age 79, of Calhoun, passed on to her heavenly home Monday August 30th . Maudine was born March 3, 1946, in Harlan County, Kentucky, daughter of the late Harmon and Tallie Johnson Ealy. She was a devoted wife and mother of five children. She enjoyed reading and watching westerns. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Billie Otis Halcomb Jr., and a son, Buford Halcomb.