Allentown, PA

Schlossberg supports statewide school mask requirement

By The Valley Ledger
thevalleyledger.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Sept. 1 – State Rep. Mike Schlossberg issued the following statement regarding the announcement by the Wolf administration of statewide school mask requirements. “Governor Tom Wolf announced mandatory masking requirements in Pennsylvania’s schools and early childhood learning centers. I completely support this announcement and applaud the governor’s leadership. Every school leader has the same goal this year: 180 days of in-person learning. Masks help achieve that goal.

