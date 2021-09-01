Cancel
KDOT kicks off 2021 regional Local Consult meetings

By Submitted Story
fortscott.biz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas Department of Transportation is hosting eight public Local Consult meetings this fall as part of the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE) project selection process. All Kansans are invited to participate. Participants will have the opportunity to share their community and region’s transportation priorities and provide input on a list of potential highway expansion and modernization projects. This year’s Local Consult meetings will take place virtually to comply with current state guidance related to COVID-19. Participants can attend the online regional meeting as well as a virtual on-demand option.

