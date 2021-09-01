KDOT kicks off 2021 regional Local Consult meetings

On Friday, August 27, Governor Mike Parson terminated Executive Order 20-02 ending the State of Emergency that had been in effect since March 13, 2020. Governor Parson says, “In the nearly 18 months we operated under this Executive Order, we have responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing unprecedented levels of resources and support. This Order enabled us to respond to the unknown and ever changing needs of our state. Now, we know how to fight this virus and have a solution to ending the pandemic with the vaccine. Today (August 27), we are terminating this order as our situation no longer demands an expansive emergency declaration.”