Gregg Leakes dies: NeNe Leakes' husband and Real Housewives of Atlanta star was 66

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart,” said a statement released by the Leakes family spokesperson. “After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes. We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time." Leakes appeared on 12 seasons of the Bravo reality show, where his wife has been a fixture since its debut in 2008. Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey paid tribute, tweeting: "So many good times & so many amazing memories. Gregg was always so loving, funny & kind. So blessed to have had him in my life. Sending my heartfelt condolences to @NeNeLeakes and her family. Thinking of you & my heart and prayers are with you." Bravo's Andy Cohen added: "I am heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes, a wonderful man. I jokingly called him “Pastor Leakes” but in truth he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team. I am sending love and strength to @neneleakes & the entire Leakes family."