A new generation of tools bridging the gap between technical and non-technical users. Co-authored with Sarah Krasnik. In 2021, the Modern Data Stack is the talk of the town. As predicted by Tristan Handy last year, there’s a “Cambrian Explosion” of data tools taking place. As companies and open source projects scramble to fill in the blanks, the very ways that insights are developed and delivered is being reshaped. Across all the newcomers, one thing is becoming more and more clear: Flexibility is king. Dashboards and point-and-click BI tools, in their inflexible glory, are increasingly not enough to cope with the demands of data analysts and consumers.