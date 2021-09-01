Cancel
Detroit, MI

Metro Detroit weather: Sunshine and warmth Wednesday

ClickOnDetroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – Welcome to Wednesday, Motown. This is the kind of weather you bottle up and keep. Wednesday afternoon is warm with beautiful blue skies. Temperatures are in the 70s to near 80 degrees. There is a pretty stiff breeze from the north and northeast running 10 to 15 mph. It is causing significant chop on the lakes big and small. Beach Hazards are posted for the Lake Huron shoreline, and Small Craft Advisories are posted for boaters. Mariners and swimmers must be extremely cautious while near or in the water.

